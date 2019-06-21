Betty Jean Barbookles, aged 92, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born January 20, 1927, in Kansas City, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Barbookles.
She is survived by a son, Peter T. Barbookles, of Harrisonville, Missouri; a daughter, Frances J. Barbookles, of Excelsior Springs; four grandchildren, Neelie Ann O’Dell, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Lexi Jo Woody, of Belton, Missouri, Heather Nowell and William Todd Nowell and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Bross and Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, with a visitation prior.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri 816-630-3131
