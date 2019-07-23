Betty Jeane Sherwood-Slote passed away on July 18, 2019, in Gulf Breeze, Florida where she lived the last three years with her daughters and son-in-law, Donna Slote and Glenn and Diane Larson. Betty lived most of her life in the Kansas City, Missouri area. She was born and raised in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Betty married her husband, Roger Duane Slote in 1949. Betty was a medical secretary for many years. Over the years Betty enjoyed spending time with friends and family. In her retirement, she enjoyed her children, family and pets. She loved spending time at the beach and outside near the water. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Duane Slote, her parents Sam C. Sr and Artabel Sherwood and her brother, Sam C. Sherwood Jr.
She is survived by her children, Donna Slote and Diane Larson who reside in Gulf Breeze.
Per Betty's wishes, she wanted to be created and have a private, family celebration in memory of her life.
