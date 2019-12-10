Beulah Frances “Boots” Richardson, aged 90, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Orrick, Missouri, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019 at Liberty Hospital.
She was born in Fleming, Missouri, on March 5, 1929, to Albert and Opal Leila (Robinson) Barrett. She was best known as “Boots” by her friends and family. Boots had lived most of her life in the Orrick area. She was a high school graduate. Boots was united in marriage to Dale Gene Richardson, he preceded her in death in 1985. She was a member of the Orrick Baptist Church.
Boots will be remembered for her jolly personality and kindness toward everyone she met. When Boots was around, there was never a dull moment. She loved her family and being with them. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Opal Barrett; her step-father, Charles Dixie Mason, her husband; Dale Gene Richardson; two sons, John Robert Richardson and Jimmie Dale Richardson; and an infant daughter, Kimberly Anne Richardson.
Boots is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Danny G. Richardson and wife Terry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two daughters and sons-in-law, Gwendolyn S. Rogers and husband Jake of Warsaw, Missouri, and Ginger K. Brammer and husband Roger of Independence, Missouri. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested either to the Orrick Baptist Church or to the Great Plains ASPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas 66202.
Visitation and viewing will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Gowing funeral home in Orrick with funeral services immediately following at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Art Endslely officiating. Boots will be cremated following services and later laid to rest next to her husband in South Point Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick
