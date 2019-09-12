Bill Long, aged 87, of Orrick, Missouri passes away on Aug. 15, 2019.
Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1931, the son of Richard and Ethel Long.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors in 1980. He was a local farmer who sold produce at Liberty Farmers' Market. He was also a tractor driver for Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Donna Rickart and brother, Floyd Long.
He is survived by his wife Paula, their three children and families, Rick and Barb Long of Orrick Mike and Sharon Long of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and Michele Bruns of Liberty, Missouri. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He will be cremated. A military service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Fort Leavenworth.
