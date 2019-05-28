Billy Joe Duncan (Billy the Hammer Duncan), aged 59, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. passed on May 25, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Billy requested to be cremated with no service.
Billy was born on December 10, 1959, in Preston, Missouri to James and Mary Duncan. Billy was a simple man and truly believed every day was a holiday. Billy had never met a stranger. Anyone who had ever met him will never forget him. He was always fun loving and energetic, never slowing down and always helping someone somewhere. Billy could make the saddest person smile and the happiest person cry of laughter. He has touched the hearts of many and loved everyone he ever met.
Billy worked at The Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs. Billy also served in the military very proudly.
Billy is survived by his wife Mary Duncan (Woolridge); his children James (Jimmy) Duncan, Billy (BJ) Duncan, Brandon Stamm, Michael Stamm, Alisha Tanner, Brandon Tanner, Marsha Denton and Joshua Stamm; and his grandchildren, Angel Duncan, Anthony Duncan, Adalynn Stamm, Asher Stamm and Leo Tanner. Billy also leaves multiple nieces and nephews.
He will be missed and loved more than anyone could express for all eternity.
Special thanks to all the family and friends for all the love and support during this time of loss. Also a huge thanks to the staff at North Kansas City Hospital ICU for all their loving care and support.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
