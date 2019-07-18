Brenda K. (Arnold) Brown of Ottumwa, Iowa passed away July 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Brenda graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1972. She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan in 2010 and her father, Robert Earl Arnold in 2013.
She is survived by her husband Philip of the home; son Matthew Brown (Amy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughters Lisa Langgin (Mike) of Bloomfield, Iowa and Hannan Abbott (Jeffrey) of St. Louis, Missouri; mother, Lola Grace Arnold of Excelsior Springs; and brothers Rodney Arnold, of Excelsior Springs, Ray Arnold of Excelsior Springs and Paul Douglas Arnold of Kansas City, Missouri and Joe Arnold of St. Joe Beach, Florida; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held in Ottumwa, on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
