Brian Cook, aged 56, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.
Brian was born February 14, 1963, to Cleaburn and Joanne (Rock) Cook in Stilwell, Oklahoma. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building long-range rifles and spending time with his family and friends. His work journey began at Pella Windows, he then became a Union Carpenter at ASI from which he retired. Then began working at Gear Headquarters as a machinist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleaburn Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Cook; daughter, Brandi and husband Greg McGaugh; mother, Joanne Cook; sister, Pam Litton and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Excelsior Springs Baptist Church with service following. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.