Carl Lee Evans, aged 84, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20th at his home. He is loved by so many.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Opportunity Cafe, located at 1302 N Jesse James Rd. Come and go as you please.
