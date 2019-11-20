Carl Looman, aged 104, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at Excelsior Springs Nursing & Rehab.
Carl was born Aug. 2, 1915, in Kansas City, Kansas to John W. Looman and Florence Looman. He worked as a truck driver for American Can Company in North Kansas City until his retirement in 1975. After retirement, he had several different jobs which were driving a school bus for the Excelsior Springs School District, a carrier for the Town and County Leader and delivering flowers for Bob’s IGA.
Carl has been a faithful member of the North Brighton Church of Christ in Kansas City since April 1985. He also enjoyed working with the Excelsior Springs Chamber of Commerce during Waterfest and was a very active member of the Optimist Club of Excelsior Springs since Nov. 1, 1989. During his years as a member, he was voted as Optimist of the Year three times.
Carl married Eileen Mildred Beear on July 17, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri. He had two children, Patricia Ann Jones and Donald Edward Looman. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 81 years Eileen Mildred Looman; son Donald Edward Looman; mother Florence Crawford; his father John Looman; sisters, Sylvia Ince, Beatrice Roth, Lela Roth; brothers, Cecil Looman and Ace Looman.
Carl leaves behind his daughter, Patricia Ann (Joe) Jones of Excelsior Springs; daughter -In -Law, Doris Looman of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren; Debbie Jones of Kansas City, Missouri; Peggy (Lonnie) Shirey of Little Elm, Texas; Wanda Rowe (Jeff) of Kearney, Missouri; Daniel W. (Cheryl) Jones of Highland Village, Texas; Angela (Brent) Klusman of Olathe, Kansas; Wendy (Larry) Gann of Independence, Missouri; Sarah-Ann (David) Rader of Independence; and Eddie (Maria) Looman, of Smithville, Missouri; 18 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren; a cousin Barney (Karen) Hatfield of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs, with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone, Missouri.
