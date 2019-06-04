Carlene Lewis, aged 95, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, formerly of Lawson, Missouri. died June 2, 2019, at Valley Manor nursing home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1923, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Carl and Rose Pohl, and was married to Lawrence (Pard) Lewis on December 20, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lawrence, one brother, three sisters, two granddaughters, and one daughter in law. She is survived by her sons and daughter in laws, Don Lewis, Ron Lewis, Larry and Gloria Lewis, Steve and Diane Lewis, David and Opal Lewis; sister, Geraldine Scobee and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at Lawson schools as head cook, Whitaker Cable, and Excelsior Springs Hospital.
She loved to play bingo, spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Lawson Chapel followed by graveside services at Lawson Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
