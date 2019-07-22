Carrie Colene Watson, aged 88, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Excelsior Springs.
Colene was born January 5, 1931, in Excelsior Springs. She is the daughter of the late Ninan and the late Anna Faye (McFee) Stack. She married John Richard Watson on October 30, 1954, at Kansas City, Kansas.
Colene liked to sew, crochet, do word searches, and quilting. She also liked gardening and flowers. Colene loved to cook, especially for her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Watson on December 24, 2001.
Colene was also preceded in death by her sister, Ozell Stack, sister, Sue Shelton and brother, Jack Stack.
She is survived by daughters, Connie (Steve) Smith of Excelsior Springs, and Martha (Phil) Carney of Commiskey, Indiana; sons, John (Tonya) Watson of Excelsior Springs, and Paul Watson of Excelsior Springs; sisters, Judy Martin and Carole Vance; brother Junior Stack; six grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Smith, Troy Smith, Joshua Watson, Melissa (Kyle) Winters, Mitchell (Ashland) Bell and Phillip (Lacy) Bell; and 10 great-grandchildren: Sara Smith, Haley Smith, Bridget Smith, Jackson Smith, Avery Watson, Abi Watson, Dylan Winters, Darcy Winters, Hadlee Bell and Henry Bell.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Excelsior Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, www.cancer.org, Children's Mercy, or Ronald McDonald House.
