Collette Ruth King, aged 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
Collette was born November 24, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1973 and William Jewell College in 1977. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and had many lifelong friendships with her sorority sisters. Collette’s passion was being a positive influence to many students as a teacher in the Kansas City School District for 19 years. Collette was a caring daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who was loved by many.
Collette was preceded in death by her father, Vernon King and brother, Kevin King.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth King; daughter, Kaitlyn King; son, Skylar Orender; grandchildren, Kegan and Madilenne; brother, Cordell (Jennifer) King and nephew, Christopher (Allie) King.
Visitation for Collette will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 217 W. Broadway in Excelsior Springs. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Collette's memory to the Vernon King Memorial Fund, helping Ray County Veterans receive transportation to the VA Hospital. Donations may be mailed to 213 Valley Dr, Richmond, MO 64085.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.