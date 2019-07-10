Dale A. Meehan, aged 86, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died July 8, 2019.
He will be missed and remembered by many and is now at rest and peace with his Heavenly Father.
He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Ironton, Missouri, to Dr. George & Dr. Florence Meehan.
Dale was a Naval Veteran, He retired Inspector from Trans World Airlines after 35 years of service.
Dale was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was very active in disaster relief as well as numerous missionary trips.
He loved woodworking, fishing and above all his wife and family.
Survivors include his wife, Benna (Sue) Meehan; children, Sharon Richardson, Debra (Debi) Musick, Cyndi Elliott, Mary Stahl, Jerry Bisby, Mike Meehan and Joe Meehan; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren
A visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs with services following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
