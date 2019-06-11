Danny C. Kerns passed away on June 10th, 2019, after a battle with Parkinson’s. He was a retired funeral home director and embalmer. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering, woodcarving and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michaela Eddy and his parents, Hugh and Garnet Kerns.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Pat Kerns; his granddaughters Lauren (Spencer) Wohlford and Mary Kate (Alex) Toler; and his two great-
The family will welcome friends 9:30 a.m., June 15, 2019, St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. Celebration of mass will follow at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributions be considered to Liberty Meals on Wheels or the Liberty Hospital Treehouse.
The family will have a private internment.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.