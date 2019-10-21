David Wayne Proffitt passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, after a long battle with PKD with loved ones by his side. He was born June 22, 1972, the son of Gail Vaughn and Donald G. Proffitt.
After high school, David went on to work for UPS for 19 years until he went on disability due to his illness and being on dialysis. During his tenure at UPS, he also laid carpet, tile and asphalt. He loved his job and the many friends he made during this time. He enjoyed spending his free time going to the lake and fishing and was a huge KC Chiefs fan.
At the start of the year, David was working towards a kidney transplant. He suffered from several other health issues including congestive heart failure and the beginning stages of liver failure.
Through his many diagnoses and obstacles, David fought hard and remained positive. He continued to live and enjoy his life as a nephew, father, new grandpa, foster son, and partner as best as he could. He always had a smile on his face even when his health seemed like it might get the best of him.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gail Vaughn and father Donald G. Proffitt.
David is survived by his Aunt Debra Napier and husband. David's five children, Bryn and Greysen Proffitt; Alexis, Lillian and Cody Young; his partner in life Sarah Young; his grandson Mekai Karter Proffitt; the mother of his children, Mandi Proffitt; along with many cousins, family members, friends and loved ones.
David will be greatly missed. Please join us in celebrating his life from 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Barbee Memorial 501 Tiger Dr., in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.