Deana (Rethemeyer) King, aged 59, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away July 9th, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop with funeral services following at 3 p.m. Cremation to follow the services. Inurnment at a later date at Converse Cemetery, southeast of Lathrop.
Arrangements provided by Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop - 816-528-4261
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.