Dennis Dwane Sherwood, aged 62, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dennis was born on July 3, 1957, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Wilbur Dean & Norma (Hatfield) Sherwood.
He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1976. Immediately following, he joined the United States Army. He served for seven years, including three years in the Reserves.
In April of 1980, Dennis and Robin Coleman of Excelsior Springs were wed. Their union lasted 29 years and produced 3 children. Dennis worked most of his life in the construction field. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisher. He considered nature his church and attended regularly.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Dean & Norma Sherwood, his sister Sandra (Kennel) Crites, and his granddaughter, Serenity Ventimiglia.
He is survived by his brother Darrell (Marsha) Sherwood; daughter Dena (Nick) Roller, daughter Amy (Travis Joiner) Sherwood, and son Douglas Sherwood; granddaughters Aurora Ventimiglia and Eleanor Roller, and grandson Fynnley Roller; and the mother of his children Robin Benson.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Oct. 15, 2019, at Tiffany Fellowship Church, located at 7315 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri with services immediately following at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Welcome House Inc, a local sober living recovery provider, in Dennis’ memory.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
