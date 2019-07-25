George Richard “Dick” Farrow died July 5, 2019, having been in declining health for several years
Dick was born in Kay County, Oklahoma, to Linn Proxy Farrow and Ollie (Roach) Farrow on Feb. 1, 1933, the youngest of six children.
Dick served in the army in C Company, 4th Battalion, Special Forces, to the 1st Division Marines for Reconnaissance Duty Korea from 1951-1953.
He was a short- term POW. He worked for Boeing Aircraft and retired as Supervisor-Hanger Bay Operations at TWA.
He married Sue Cunningham in 1980.
Dick was a 50-year member of Independence Lodge #76, AF&AM, serving as Master in 1984. He served as Worthy Patron in Jewell Chapter #492, O.E.S., in 1986 and 1988.
In 2000 he was baptized and joined Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and sang in the choir.
He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, and son Rick Linn Farrow. He is survived by his wife Sue, son Robb (Terri) and numerous other family members
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 501 Tiger Drive in Excelsior Springs with visitation and reception following. Casual /denim dress.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63131, or Noah’s Ark Christian Pre-school, c/o Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 501 Tiger Drive, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home - 816-637-3000
