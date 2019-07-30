Dolores Jean “Dee” Holt, aged 82, of Lawson, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lawson Manor.
Dee was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Golden Noah and the late Ruby Florence (Trainer) Duncan. She married Darrell C. Holt on June 7, 1956 at Excelsior Springs.
She was a diligent helpmate with her husband on the family farm and in his work for the Westfall and O’Dell families of Westfall-O’Dell Motors in Excelsior Springs. A talented florist, she also worked for the Westview Greenhouse in Excelsior Springs and Bea’s Flowers in Kearney. She also worked for the Lawson and Excelsior Springs Public Schools as a lunch lady, and she was a leader of the Washington School 4-H Club. She was a graduate of ESHS Class of 1955.
Dolores loved her family, doting on her grandchildren. She treasured her friends and neighbors, especially lifelong pals, Juanita Courtney, Minnie Clevenger, and Gloria O’Dell.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband Darrell C. Holt, and Son, Darrell DeWayne Holt.
She is survived by her daughter, DeAnn Holt; two brothers, Donald Eugene Duncan and Dale Edward Duncan; five grandchildren, Darrell Ray Holt, Toni Sinclair, Ricky Lee Barrett and Chet Noah Barrett; nine great-grandchildren, Kyle Patrick Barrett, Duncan R. Barrett, Hunter Barrett, Walker Barrett, Weston Barrett, Ethan Sinclair, Kaitlyn Sinclair, Natalie Sutherland and Loretta James.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Homes, 925 E MO-92 in Kearney, Missouri, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
