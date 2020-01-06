Donald E. Raby II, CPA, CGMA, aged 50 of Gladstone, Missouri died January 2, 2020.
Don was born February 12, 1969, in Kansas City, Missouri to June P. and Donald E Raby.
He grew up in Excelsior Springs and graduated from Excelsior Springs High School. He went on to attend William Jewell College where he earned a degree in Business Science. His aptitude for understanding numbers and accounting led to him become a highly successful CPA. He was CFO and Vice President for PBA Health for the last 18 years.
Don was a strong God-fearing man and devoted uncle. He was known for his fun-loving spirit and a huge smile. He would light up any room he entered with his charismatic energy. He was an avid dog lover and had a soft spot for shelter dogs. His home was filled with love and the bellows from his beagles and basset hound. He was the world’s biggest Snoopy and Peanuts collector. He was a fan of the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and was an enormous supporter of the local arts. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, skiing in Colorado, and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. He lived a life full of fun, passion, and excitement, and he will be dearly missed.
Preceded in death by his father Donald E Raby.
Don is survived by his mother, June Raby; uncle, Phil Haskins; aunt, Mary Lou Anderson; siblings, Marilyn (Ted) Stein, Vicki (Randy) Schillinger, Terry Raby and Karla (Wayne) Smith; nieces and nephews, Steven Cridlebaugh, Scott Cridlebaugh, Neisha (Ted) Hadley, Heather (Ben) Sadler, David Lewandowski, James (Sherri) Holman, Ashley (Evan) Nichols and Stephanie (Justin) Fisher; great-nieces and nephews, Presley, Parker, Phoenix Holman, Ava Fisher, Carter Nichols and Elliott Lewandowski.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 217 W Broadway St. in Excelsior Springs with services following at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to KC Pet Project at Kcpetproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.