Donald Wayne Durham, aged 65, of Excelsior Springs, passed away on May 29, 2019.
Donald was born February 26, 1954, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Haman Durham and Doris (Shrable) Durham. He graduated from Lawson High School and earned an associate degree in computer programming from Maple Woods Community College.
For thirty years, Donald worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 249. On September 13, 1975, Donald married Carolyn “Carol” Jenkins.
Affectionately known to his school and work friends as “Bull” Durham, he enjoyed competing in bass tournaments organized by the UAW Local 249, racing motocross motorcycles, and was an enthusiastic musician. Donald was an amateur ham radio operator and a member of the Ray-Clay Radio Club. He will be remembered as a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Harper Blakey Allen.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Traci Durham-Allen and son-in-law, Joshua Allen, and his grandson Jayvon Holloway-Allen, all of Poplar Bluff; two sisters, Melinda Carpenter and husband, Roger Carpenter, of Lawson; and Cynthia Posey and husband, Richard Posey, of Gravois Mills; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at ES First Church 1800 W. 69 Hwy. Excelsior Springs, Mo. 64024
Memorial donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-630-3131
