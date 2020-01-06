Eldon R. McPike, aged 83, of Maitland, Missouri passed away on Friday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.
Eldon was born on Nov. 5, 1936, in Skidmore, Missouri to Oscar Kenneth and Mildred V. (Larason) McPike.
He was a graduate of the Maitland High School. He was a mechanic for Braniff Airlines and later worked for General Motors at the Fairfax Plant until his retirement. Eldon was a member of the Maitland Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge in Missouri City. He was also a Deputy Marshall for Crystal Lakes, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia McPike; three children, Dianna Lee, Kenneth McPike and Brenda Leonard; and one granddaughter, Stephanie McPike.
He married Geniece L. Hansford on March 20, 2010, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, she survives of the home. Additional survivors include her two daughters, Helen Parkison of Graham, Missouri and Darlene (Adam) Greeley of Los Fresnos, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and his dog Sophie.
Eldon has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Maitland Christian Church in Maitland, Missouri. Arrangements provided by Price Funeral Home - pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
