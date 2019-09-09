Ernest W. Wollard, aged 85 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
E.W. was born November 8, 1933, in Excelsior Springs to Samuel and Bernice Craven Wollard. E. W. was drafted into the Navy in 1955 and served until 1957. He served on the Minesweeper and the USS Pluck. After returning home from the Navy he joined his father selling Lincoln Mercury automobiles. He later became the dealer in 1977 with his brother Mike, they retired in 1998. While being a dealer E. W. was awarded the highest awards that could be received by Ford Motor Company., the President’s and Chairman’s awards three different times.
On April 22, 1960, he married Jenice Green at the Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church.
He loved to travel, take cruises, old cars, old movies, old music and old TV shows. He had several antique cars over the years which he drove in different parades around town.
While a Lincoln Mercury Dealer he sponsored the Marrant Brothers racing team and enjoyed attending the races every Saturday night at I-70 Speedway. He also sponsored several little league baseball teams and one mixed team.
E. W. leaves behind his wife, Jenice of 59 and a half years; his brother Mike and his wife Sherry and their three children; he also leaves behind a very special nephew Danny Green who helped him and was by his side during his illness. He leaves behind his special dog, Babe who was his constant companion. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and their families. One brother-in-law, Wayne Green; and two sister-in-laws, Ellen Malott and Carol Hardison.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, with service following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church.
