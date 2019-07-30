Esther Marie Alley, aged 83, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2019.
Esther received her nursing degree in 1969. She taught at St. Ann’s in Independence, Missouri and at Job Corp in Excelsior Springs. She later taught religion at St. Ann Parish in Excelsior Springs. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Parish for over 40 years. She was also an avid Chiefs fan - "Go Chiefs!"
She was proceeded in death by her father Orville Butler; her mother Ethel Marie Srader Butler; husband of 65 years Milton Alley; and her great-granddaughter Chrissie Lee Adair.
Esther is survived by her two daughters, Lorene Marie Swope and Diane Frances Fitzgerald; her three brothers, Francis Robinette, David Butler, Paul Butler and Mark Butler, her grandchildren, Jennifer Jones, Eric Henry Sr., Melissa Roberts, Dawn Storey, Chad Storey, John Fitzgerald III, Mary Kate Fitzgerald; her seven great-grandchildren; and her eight great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home with visitation following until 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m., at St. Ann Catholic Church: 1503 Tracy in Excelsior Springs. Interment will follow the mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd in Raytown.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
