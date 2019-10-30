Fern LaRue Miller, aged 78, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Fern was born July 15, 1941, in Clay County, Missouri, the daughter of Dan and Eula Marriott. She married her high school sweetheart, John Miller on June 24, 1960.
She studied education at Central Missouri State University, worked in the banking industry for 46 years. After receiving much recognition and honors, she retired as Branch Manager/Vice President of Commerce Bank in 2004. For over 50 years, she was an active member of Pisgah Baptist Church, involved in teaching adult Sunday school and serving on many committees. She was a member of the Gladstone Rotary Club, serving as President from 2001-2002. She was also a loyal member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 50 years. She dedicated time volunteering and providing tours at the Excelsior Springs Museum.
He preceded her in death on April 3, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gordon Moore and Danny Marriott as well as her sister, Claudene Parman.
She was the loving mother of three children Jonna (Mike), Jeff and Janet (Jason); proud "Grammy" to granddaughters Jennifer, Connie, Krista, Paige and Taylor; and to great-grandsons Oliver and Kaleb; caring sister to younger brothers Dale (Maggie) and Brad (Robin).
She was also survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Marriott; brother-in-law, Gene Parman; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Nov. 1, 2019, at Pisgah Baptist Church with services immediately following. Graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Fern's name to the benevolent fund for Pisgah Baptist Church or the Vernon King Memorial Foundation Fund for Veterans.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.