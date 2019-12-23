Frances LoRena Dickey Jones of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, peacefully at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
LoRena was born in Fort Sumner, New Mexico on Oct. 14, 1938.
She enjoyed her retirement from Blue Cross Blue Shield. LoRena loved shopping and spending time outside tending to her flowers and her swimming pool.
LoRena was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she played the organ for the congregation. She also enjoyed participating in activities with her sorority Beta Sigma Phi.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonor and mother, Frances Trujilio and grandson, Aaron Scott Dickey.
Survivors include her son, Mitchell and his wife Malinda Dickey; grandsons Justin and Austin; and son Durke Dickey and partner Kelly Pittman, grandsons Max and Cole Dickey.
A special thank you to Kimberly Powell for all that you have done.
LoRena’s love and legacy will live on through the many that knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-3 p.m., Sat. Dec 28th, 2019, at the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge. We invite all friends and family to join us in her celebration.
