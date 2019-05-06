Frances Ruth Garner-Poindexter, aged 65, of Liberty, Missouri, slept in the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Frances was born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Japtha and Helen (Harris) Garner.
Frances enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching scary movies. And although she was born on Oct. 30, she liked to celebrate her special day on Halloween. Frances also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and board games, and going out to dinner with family and friends. Frances was a devoted Christian and attended the Main Street Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs for many years.
Frances worked as an office manager and accountant. She worked for Outboard Marine, Inc., Ferrel Gas, Whitaker Cable, Pittsburgh Corning and the Humane Society. When Frances was no longer able to work, she volunteered her time at a food pantry in Liberty.
Frances was proceeded in death by her parents Japtha and Helen Garner and siblings Beatrice, Harold, Billie, Charles, George, Betty Jean, Bernice and Edmond.
Frances leaves to cherish her memory two sons Travis (Samantha) of Kansas City, Missouri and Clifford (Carrie) of Overland Park, Kansas. Two siblings, Dorothy Reece of Excelsior Springs, and Joe Garner of Las Vegas, Nevada. Five grandchildren Sloane, Carter, Tristan, Korinn and Brooklyn. And many adoring nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. And a special, lifelong friend Kay Beth Finley.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m, Thursday, May 9 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Humane Society.
Arrangements provided by Boss & Spidle, 816-630-3131.
