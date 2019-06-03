Excelsior Springs, MO (64024)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.