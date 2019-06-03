Frank H. Parker Jr., aged 81, of Polo, Missouri, passed away on June 1, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Polo-Faith Assembly of God Church. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Polo-Faith Assembly of God Church or the Lawson Assembly of God Church.
