George Allen Foster, aged 85, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 6 at the Excelsior Springs Convalescent Center, surrounded by his family. He had battled COPD and severe back pain for several years. We are thankful that his pain is now gone and he can rest in peace.
Allen was born April 16, 1934, near McFall, Missouri to Ocie and Tom Foster. He grew up on a farm south of Bethany, Missouri and attended rural schools and then Bethany High School.
He was an athlete, participating in baseball, football and track. He served in the U.S. Army, a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division (The Screaming Eagles) from 1956-1958, he was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and completed 15 paratrooper jumps while in the service.
He married Sharon L. Gabbert on June 15, 1958, and they eventually made their home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
He was a long-time member of Woods Memorial Christian Church and had been a member of Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church for the last 11 years. Allen worked at TWA for most of his adult life as an airplane mechanic and engine inspector, retiring in 1996. He took great pride in his work and his perfect attendance for many of his TWA years.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Ocie Foster brother, Leslie Foster, infant brother, Billy Wayne Foster and infant granddaughter Sara Foster.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Foster; son, Larry (Lisa) Foster; daughter, Shari (Leo) Galey; grandchildren, Laura (Doug) Liber, Leo (Mary) Galey IV, Kevin (Lauren Rouse) Foster, Amy (Lora Westling) Galey, Rachel Foster; and great-grandsons, Leo Galey V, Hudson Jack Liber and Miles Allen Galey.
Allen was a loving, devoted husband and a caring, thoughtful father, spending many of his years supporting all of his kids’ activities in school and beyond. He continued to be an athlete into his later years, running marathons and golfing and even recorded a hole in one. He was an avid blood donor and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving blood or making a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Buzard and all of the staff at the Excelsior Springs Convalescent Center, who took great care of Allen and showed him love and compassion in his final months. We will be forever grateful for their help.
A visitation will be held at Barbee Memorial Church at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 11 with services following at 3:30 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.
