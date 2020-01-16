Glen E. McGinnis, aged 77 of rural Orrick, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Liberty Hospital from pneumonia and COPD.
Glen was born to Edgar McGinnis and Anna Mae (Letchworth) McGinnis on Nov. 12, 1942, in Clay County, Missouri. He was married to Bonnie (Holder) McGinnis for 54 years and was the loving father to Rodney McGinnis (Rodball) and wife Kim and Shelley Renea Stubbeman (Shortcake). Glen is also a proud Pa Pa to eight grandchildren, Jessica Lydy, Tommy Presbury, Steven Higginbotham, Kymmie Higginbotham, Breanna Stubbeman, Brian McGinnis, Grey Stubbeman, and Grant Stubbeman. He was Great Pa Pa to four great-grandchildren, Paislee Higginbotham, Wrenlee Higginbotham, Maya Willard, and Ayden Lydy. He is also survived by one sister, Anita, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donnie, Vernie, Delbert and Sharon.
Glen graduated from Liberty High School in 1960. Following his graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and served our country for two years.
Glen loved the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. He loved being a part of his children and grand children’s sports, from coaching little league baseball teams. He also loved bowling for many years. Another of Glen’s favorite things to do was watch his western movies.
Memorials are suggested to The Riffe Cemetery in his memory.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Gowing funeral home in Orrick, followed by services at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Riffe Cemetery near Orrick.
Arrangements provided by Gowing Funeral Home
