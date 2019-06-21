Helen “Elaine” (Brock) Mills, aged 86, passed away at her home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Helen was born on April 18, 1933, to Joe and Cassie (McGinness) Brock in Excelsior Springs. She was the sixth of nine children born to the Brocks. She was married to Robert S. Mills on March 10, 1950. They had six children. She later began working at Hallmark and worked there until her retirement. After her retirement, she moved to Lincoln, Missouri where she lived for 10 years before returning to this area.
Helen was a strong and independent woman. She loved her family and her friends and was always there when they needed her. She loved to travel and would frequently take trips with family and friends. Her favorite trips included a tour of Europe and an Alaskan cruise.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, six of her siblings, her husband, one son and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue and David Boone, and her sons, Ralph Mills of Camdenton, Missouri; Roger and Pat Mills of Orrick, Missouri; Paul and Debbie Mills of Kansas City, Missouri; and David Mills of Lawson, Missouri; 2 brothers, Robert Brock of Boise, Idaho and Doug and Linda Brock of Excelsior Springs; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Union Baptist Church in Orrick.
