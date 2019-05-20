Jacob Michael Halterman, aged 25, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away May 14, 2019.
Jacob was born January 12, 1994, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Fort Lewis, Washington. Jacob was baptized on July 10, 1994, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Being part of a military family that moved around. He lived in McChord Air Force Base, Washington.; Whiteman AFB, Missouri; Derby, KS; Lawson, Missouri.; and finally made his home with his brother in Excelsior Springs. Jacob started his school years at Whiteman AFB on August 30, 1999, and graduated from Lawson High School on May 22, 2012. Growing up Jacob played football and wrestled. He loved playing bull in the ring because very few players could knock Jacob out of the ring in football. Jacob was blessed with the talent of wrestling. His very first year he placed second at the Kansas State Championship Tournament. Jacob never failed to place or win a tournament.
Jacob was known for his endearing grin, quick wit, straight forward honesty, his kind heart and his unconditional loyalty to his family and friends. He was always willing to help others in need and expected nothing in return. Jacob loved to torment his family but it was done with a sense of humor only Jacob could have. He enjoyed going to the races with his friends Chaz and Brawley. His latest adventure was to watch the truck and car races @KCIR with Brawley. He also enjoyed playing video games with Seth, Matty Matt, and his brother. His favorite shows were Grand Tour & Demolition Ranch. He also enjoyed reading and watching anime with Matthew. He later attended Vatterott College in Kansas City where he graduated with a degree in automotive repair. Jacob had a passion for cars and he always repaired other people’s cars. He loved his 1988 Firebird and his 2009 Dodge Challenger which he named KO KO after one of his favorite anime characters. Jacob’s latest accomplishment was about to start. He was going to attend the University of Nebraska and was going to major in mechanical engineering.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paula and Jerry Segebart.
Survivors include his parents Chris and Jeri Halterman of Lawson; older brother, Matthew Halterman of Excelsior Springs; younger sister Nicole and her husband Patrick Roberts of Excelsior Springs; grandparents, Delos and Mary Halterman of Elgin, South Carolina; nephews, Triston and Alex and niece Emma of Excelsior Springs; aunts and uncles, Steve and Kelly Attanasio of Deloit, Iowa, Tracy and Tom Wiebelhaus of Elgin; and cousins, Brooke and Megan Attanasio of Deloit. Jacob is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 with services following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs.
