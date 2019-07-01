Jake Whitmire, aged 42, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away June 25, 2019, at a family home.
Whitmire was born March 3, 1977, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. His interest were fishing, music, concerts, his pets and his family time. Jake is preceded in death by mother, Linda Nelson and father, Robert Whitmire. Survivors include wife, Cynthia of 21 years; children, Ashleigh, Devin, Nathan and Katelyn Whitmire; and uncle Jim and aunt Wyanda Talley.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri 816-630-3131
