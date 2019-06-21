James Harold O’Dell, aged 72, of Liberty, Missouri, died at his home on June 8, 2019.
He was born on April 23, 1947, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Velma and Harold O’Dell.
Jim, as he was known, was a magnanimous personality. One could say he truly lived with his whole being. His heart, dreams, and personality were larger than life. When he walked into a room you could not help but gravitate towards him. He often spent his days “holding court,” as we called it with a good drink in his hand surrounded by those he loved. In his presence, one could always feel strength. He was a force and he gave so much of himself in everything that he did. He was not always easy, but most things in life worth experiencing never are.
The fabric of our family was created and will be forever defined by this remarkably successful, outgoing, and unforgettable character. His departure is in and of itself earth moving. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a successful entrepreneur, and a good friend to those who knew him well. Above all else, his love for his family will always be remembered as unshakable.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda O’Dell; his daughters, Christine Dressler (Richard) and Jody Moore (Nathan); and his sister, Marsha Pennington (Roger). He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob, Lindsey, Christian and Noah; along with four great-grandchildren, Quade, Talon, Mina, and Talia.
Jim was the owner of many diverse businesses before he started J H O’Dell Properties, LLC and Clay County Storage. His company built many homes in Liberty and the surrounding areas.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of James H. O’Dell from 2-6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Conrad’s (banquet room), located at 210 N. State Rte. 291, Liberty, MO and bring your special stories and fond memories of this unforgettable human being.
A private graveside ceremony will be held July 1, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes this inspires you to donate to the following organizations: Mayo Clinic Department of Development for ALS, St Jude’s Hospital Research ASL and Wayside Waifs for Cats and Dogs
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
