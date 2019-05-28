James Walter Harrington, aged 82, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. passed away May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at City On A Hill Church in Holt, Missouri. The service will be followed by family and friends gathering. Graveside services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
