Janet Marie Harring, aged 70, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Liberty, Missouri.
Janet was born July 5, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri. She is the daughter of the late Earl Scott Mawby, Jr and the late Ivone M (Vest) Mawby. She married Kenneth Harring on July 21, 1967, in Excelsior Springs.
Janet had a vivacious personality and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. She was a talented baker and loved providing treats to family and friends. She loved flowers and covered her porch with many flower pots every spring. She was selfless, loving, caring, and extremely devoted to her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She drove a school bus for children with special needs before she retired.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Mawby and by her daughter, Mendy Michelle Harring.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Harring; two daughters, Stacey Jones and Vonda McDowell; one sister, Renita Wilhelmi; three brothers Jack Mawby, Scott Mawby and Alan Mawby; and two grandchildren, Trevor Jones and Ashtyn Jones.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, with funeral services immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
In honor of Janet’s daughter and granddaughter, memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.
