Jeffrey Kent Woods, aged 59 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away suddenly April 29, 2019, from natural causes.
Jeff was born June 21, 1959, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Richard and Kaye Woods.
He attended Central Missouri State University, where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration and was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Jeff was married to the love of his life Robin Bartlett on Nov. 21, 1981, and they celebrated their 37th anniversary last Fall. Jeff and Robin owned and operated the Cork & Brew restaurant in Liberty, Missouri before moving to Nashville, Tennessee three years ago.
Jeff also spent 30 years in the automobile industry and had been on the board for the Gregg Williams Foundation for 15 years.
Jeff was a beloved husband, dad, papa, son, brother and friend, lover of family, fishing, the ocean, golf, gardening, dogs, the Kansas City Chiefs and a cold Bud Light and prided himself on having the prettiest yard on the block.
Preceded in death by father, Richard Joseph Woods. Survived by: wife, Robin Bartlett Woods; daughter, Taylor Woods (Aaron) Cavanaugh; son, Logan Jeffrey Woods; grandchildren, Henry, Everett and Neely Cavanaugh; mother, Kaye Woods; brother, Gary Woods; sister, Kelly (Tray) Harkins; mother in law, Betty Bartlett and other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 a.m., May 9, 2019, at Shoal Creek Golf Club, 8905 Shoal Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64157.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements provided by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
