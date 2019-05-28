Jerry D. Snider passed away on May 22, 2019, after a long illness at his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Jerry lived and worked, after graduating from high school in Excelsior Springs, in New Orleans, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; San Francisco, California; and Paradise, California.
He was preceded in death by his partner, Larry Chavez, his father Carl Snider, mother Marjory Snider and older brother Max of Melbourne, Florida.
He is survived by a brother, a niece and his little dog Magic.
Jerry wanted it to be known that support and friendship from Julia and Al Terry and John Thomas was highly treasured.
Jerry wanted no services nor memorial, just to be remembered as “one of those free spirits of Excelsior Springs.”
