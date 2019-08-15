Jerry L. Ferril, aged 85, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home from natural causes.
Jerry was born April 15, 1934, to Fielding and Marguerite (Ellis) Ferril in Clay County, Missouri.
He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1952. Jerry married Ramona Ellington on February 14, 1959, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage together. For many years he raised crops and hogs on his family farm and also delivered lumber for Wickes Lumber Company and Porter’s Lumber. He retired in 2007 but remained active. He attended Lifeline Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan (Ferril) Roberts and one great-grandchild, Raynslie O’Donald.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona of the home, one daughter, Gail Ferril-Kovar and husband, Bob Kovar, one son, Lynn Ferril, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held an at later date.
