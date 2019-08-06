Jerry Riley Sloan, aged 78, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospice House.
Jerry was born February 27, 1941, to James and Sara Elizabeth (Lizzie Peery) Sloan in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1958. Jerry married Barbara Wyman on July 15, 1966. He worked in the printing industry for 38 years before he retired in 2001. For many years, he raised hogs, horses or cows on his farm. Jerry enjoyed going to livestock sales. He also liked to buy and sell vehicles after he and his brother, Billy, did minor repairs or a paint job. Jerry found great enjoyment in giving the people he loved a hard time, sitting on the deck at home, and wintering in Florida. He attended St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Lucille McKown, Billy Sloan, Sara Hankins, Judy Stevenson and Tommy Sloan. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of the home; sons Rick and Rodney; daughters Debbra (Matt) Mullikin and Jeri Hartnett; grandchildren William McGaugh, Emmy McGaugh, Heather Sloan, Kelsey Sloan, Zack Hartnett, Connor (Ysabella) Hartnett and Preston Sloan; great-grandchildren Gavin and Chloe McAdams and Raelin McGaugh; siblings Lora Irene Chappel, Barbara Masters, Jimmy Sloan and Kenny Sloan; Rodney and Theresa Arnold, Chris and Jill McRorey, Lily, Morgan and Colbie; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Bross Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs with the memorial service following at 7 p.m. A cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shadow Buddies Foundation.
