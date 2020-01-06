Jesse DeWayne Baird, aged 84, of Lawson, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
He was born in Rayville, Missouri, on March 13, 1935, to Willis and Delores Baird.
He spent his youth in Hiawatha and Seneca, Kansas, before moving to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, graduating from Excelsior Springs High School in 1953 where he participated in football and track. While attending William Jewell College, he played football and ran track graduating in 1958. He worked his way through college owning and operating up to four milk trucks, picking up milk from local farmers. Jesse was a history teacher and coach in the ES and Lawson school districts in the ’60s and 70's. He was united in marriage to Doris Kay Nolker on Dec. 22, 1957. Jesse and Doris were active members of Old Union Church in Lawson. He ran a Kansas City Star paper route for 40 years.
Jesse loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed American history and traveling. He coached his sons in baseball, and was an avid Royals fan, watching or listening to their games for the last 50 years. Jesse loved planning their numerous vacations and also loved acting as a tour guide for many trips with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris Kay; brother Johnnie Booth; and granddaughter Kyla Baird.
He leaves behind his five sons, Kent Baird (Rhonda) of Prathersville, Missouri; Brent Baird (Diana) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Jeff Baird (Heather) of Rogersville, Missouri; Tim Baird (Sheila) of Lawson; and Steve Baird (Shelley) of Bowling Green, Kyntucky; brother Don Baird of Portland, Oregon; sister Cheryl Booth of Palm Springs, California; 11 grandchildren; and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Old Union Church in Lawson with a memorial service following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to New Hope Missions International, 4243 SW McCrory St., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, newhopehaiti.com
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Lawson - 816-296-0097
