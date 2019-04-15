Jewell Dean Ware
Aug. 29, 1937 - April 12, 2019
Jewell D. Ware, aged 81 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away April 12, 2019.
Jewell was born Aug. 29, 1937, to Albert and Grace Ware in Excelsior Springs. After his retirement from General Motors, he moved to Warsaw, Missouri so he could enjoy his love of fishing, the simple life with friends and talking with his CB group. He also enjoyed riding Trikes.
Jewell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; daughter, Tammy Sue Godsey; three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon and her husband Darryl Eggert; son, Bobby Ware; grandchildren, Amber Eggert, Warren Eggert, B.J. Ware and Chad Ware.
A celebration of his life will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, April 19 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs - 816-630-3131
