John Robert Brunke, aged 83, died Nov. 3, 2019.
John was born Dec. 29, 1935 to Cecil and Helen Brunke. He was a United States Army veteran. He was united in marriage to Vera Jean Walker Nov. 20, 1960.
He was the third-generation owner of Brunke Hardware and Auto Parts Store and worked nearly 53 years. He also was a member of the Optimist Club for over 50 years. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church he also attended Primitive Baptist Churches.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Helen Brunke; son-in-law, Bob Estes; and daughter-in-law, Betty Brunke.
He is survived by his wife, Vera of the home and their six children; Mary Estes, Robert Brunke (Jackie Hurst), Myra Medlin, Albert Brunke, Tina (Marcos) and Guerreo Lila (Curtis) Huson; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth(Pat) Brunke and Larry (Clara) Brunke and a host of family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bross & Spidle with burial at North New Garden Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
