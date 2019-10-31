Johnny Ray Walters, aged 67, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Johnny was born June 18, 1952, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. John loved being surrounded by family and friends and hosting parties from his peaceful paradise that he and Penney created as their home.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nina Walters and brother, Waid Walters.
He is survived by his wife Penney Walters; daughters, Rachel and husband Chad Smith and Emily Walters; grandchildren, Tyler Hammer, Lyndsi and Colton Williams, Lundyn Smith and soon to be Ronan Redman; siblings, Teresa and husband Jerel Thompson, Anita and husband Gary Renne, Melissa Walters, Curtis Walters and Teresa Waters; niece and nephews Tina Howard, Jeff Thompson, Noah and Jeremiah Renne and Phillip Walters; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, with a celebration of life following at Crescent Lake Worship Center.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
