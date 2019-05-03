Jordon Edward Piper, aged 20 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away April 23, 2019.
Jordon was born January 6, 1999 in Kansas City to Dawna D. Piper. He loved playing basketball. Jordon was really funny and enjoyed joking around with people, a class clown. Jordon was very close to his mother and brother, Kody. He was an extremely kind person to all he met.
Jordon was preceded in death by his uncle, Joe Adams.
Survivors include his mother, Dawna D. Piper; brother, Kody Piper; grandmother, Peggy Sanders; his uncle, Carl Adams; aunts Karen Adams, Shelly Adams, and Tammy Adams; his cousins, Cassidy, Katie, Joe, Jake, Jeff, Jennifer, Justin, Jessica and Jailyn.
A visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, May 1st, with a Funeral Service immediately following at 2 p.m., at the McGilley Antioch Chapel.
Arrangements provided by McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.