Kimberly Elizabeth Summers, aged 55, of Excelsior Springs Missouri passed away May 8, 2019, at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Kimberly Summers was born January 11, 1964, in Excelsior Springs, to Earl “Bud” Heathman and Mary (O’Dell) Fulkerson.
Kimberly was a mother that was passionate about family and taking care of her home and those she loved. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, making memories with her family at the lake and spending time outdoors.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father Earl “Bud” Heathman; step-father Jeff Fulkerson, Grandma and Grandpa Heathman; Grandma Martin; and nephew Timothy Heathman.
Survivors include her husband George “Butch” Summers; her children Kyle Teegarden, Michael Teegarden, Nicholas Summers, Adam Summers, McCaidy Summers, Brendon Heathman-Summers and Step-Son Camden Summers; daughter-in-laws Brianna, Amber, Felisha, Alyssa and Erica; son-in-law Leroy; grandchildren Jase, Sadie, Mya, Ayden, Timmy, Jada, Maverick, Gage, Adalyn, Adam, Auston, Marlee, Dalton, Bentyn, Brylee, Brooklyn and Abigail; mother Mary Fulkerson; brother Edwin Heathman; sisters Shannon McDermott and Stacey Morris; also her brother and sister-in-laws and her nieces and nephews.
Services were Tuesday, May 14th, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Burial at Crown Hill.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.