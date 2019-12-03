L’Berta Marie Shelton, aged 93, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
L’Berta was born on July 30, 1926, to Roy Raymond and Ethel Beam Coats of Ray County, Missouri. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1945. In 1946 she was the first nurse’s aid at Trinity Lutheran Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. In 1949 she graduated from cosmetology school and held her license for more than fifty years. She also traveled as the director for Horner Talent Shows. In 1952 she married James Louis Shelton of Lawson, Missouri. They resided in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and had been together 46 years when Louis passed away Sep. 1, 1998.
She was a past matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, charter member of the Excelsior Springs Genealogical Society, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and organizer of the Excelsior Springs Alzheimer’s Support Group, a long-time member of Lawson United Methodist Church, Lawson, Missouri, and more recently Southern Pines United Methodist Church in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Louis Shelton, and all seven of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria Shelton Rowe and husband, Douglas of Sanford, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews who loved their “Aunt Bertie” dearly.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of FirstHealth Hospice House of Moore County, North Carolina, for its superior care, Deb Torrence and the many family friends who have showered us with loving support.
She was buried next to her husband in the Masonic Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. A private, family memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brossspidlemonuments.com
