Lawrence Margarito Quiroz, aged 81, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Liberty, Missouri.
Lawrence was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Stockton, California. He is the son of the late Margarito Naranjo and the late Angelita (Lira) Quiroz. He married Marcella M Montoya on June 2, 1958, in Stockton.
He served in the Army from 1955 to 1958. Lawrence worked at Ford Motor Company for 35 years as a Forklift Operator. He retired on June 1, 2003. In his spare time, Lawrence loved fishing. But above all else, he was a devoted Raiders fan. Lawrence loved spending time with his family, taking them to Raiders games and the training camps, and getting autographs with the Raiders team members. He was proud of his family and enjoyed taking the children to the Ford family picnics and spending time in Stockton visiting family. He also liked to travel with his wife and family, particularly to California to see extended family there.
He loved listening to music and particularly liked the Mariachi and Norteno performance styles. Some of Lawrence’s favorite bands and performers were: Javier Solis, Antonio Aguilar, Vicente Fernandez, Cornelio Reyna, and Jose Alfred Jimenez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella M Quiroz on Feb. 25, 2013.
Lawrence was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda C. Quiroz, two brothers, Frank Yorba and Manuel Martinez, and sister, Terry C. Stacy.
He is survived by one daughter: Lorraine Q. Garcia; and four sons: Raymond Zulueta, Lawrence M. Quiroz, Jr, Johnny Lee Quiroz, and Anthony S. Quiroz; three brothers: Benito Quiroz, Salvador Gonzalez, and Joseph Martinez. He also has 28 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. At 10 -11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, a eulogy will be held at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home - 816-903-8888
