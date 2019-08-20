Leila McDaniel, aged 77, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Leila was born to Roby and Frances Elgin Sharp on October 1, 1941, in Excelsior Springs. After a divorce from Roby Sharp, Frances Elgin Sharp married Elton Parks, who adopted Lynette as his daughter.
Lynette loved to read books and whatever learning experience crossed her ego, she did it. Whatever Leila set out to learn she always tackled it. Whether it was knitting, rug hooking, 20 years of selling real estate, teaching or being a secretary. Leila taught in the Catholic church for 20 years. She was a school secretary for 10 years and had many more experiences.
She was a very self-taught person. She loved to swim, fish, and play cards. She was a member of Beta Signa Phi. Leila enjoyed what she wanted in her way. She was a very independent person and leaves behind a very rounded life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton McKee Parks and Frances Elgin Parks.
Survivors include her husband, Everett Duncan; two sons, Timothy Elton McDaniel of Storm Lake, Iowa and Jeffery Duncan McDaniel of Ashburn, Georgia; grandchildren, Molly, Megan and Anna McDaniel of Indianapolis, Indiana; Ben McDaniel of Ashburn, Georgia; Haiden Jasinski and a great-granddaughter Emma Lee Jasinski of Valdosta, Georgia.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs, with burial following at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
