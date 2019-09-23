Leon D. Smith, aged 80, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
Leon was born on Aug. 25, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Paul M. and Orelia (Brown) Smith. He was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Endsley of Ray County on Oct. 25, 1960.
As a child, Leon moved to the Richmond area where he grew up and graduated from Richmond High School in the class of 1957. Leon worked for 41 years for the Ford Motor Company in Claycomo and retired in 2000. After retirement, Leon worked part-time for Gary Ryther Auctioneer. Leon was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Local 249. Leon was a wonderful husband, a great father and a loving grandfather. Leon was very active in his church and was especially close to his church family. He was always there to help anyone who needed it. He loved to collect antiques, especially antique tools.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth of the home.
Additional survivors include: one daughter, Sandra Smith Terry of Independence, Missouri; two grandchildren: Jedadiah (Ashley) Terry of Independence and Katrina (Alan) Bloomquist of Grain Valley, Missouri; eight great-grandchildren, Devon, Logan, Dylan, Katelynn, Emmett, Gavin, Dottie and Pierce; one brother, Jim (Gayle) Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Jean Castle of Alameda, California; and his many friends and church family.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Excelsior Springs Baptist Church, 1500 Rosalea Street in Excelsior Springs. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery, Richmond.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Excelsior Springs Baptist Church Building Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street, P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Please share memories of Leon by visiting thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements provided by Thurman Funeral Home - 816-776-2233
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.